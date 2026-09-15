Wrobleski struck out a batter and allowed two hits and one walk over two scoreless innings of relief in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

After making his previous appearance as a starter Sept. 6 versus the Nationals, Wrobleski shifted back to the bullpen for the Dodgers' weekend series in Miami. He ended up being called upon Saturday in relief of starter Tyler Glasnow, who was chased after yielding four runs across four innings. Assuming the Dodgers elect to maintain a six-man rotation through the end of the season, Wrobleski could have a chance to start or pitch bulk innings again next weekend versus the Giants. The Dodgers reopened a rotation spot after optioning Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday.