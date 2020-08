Ruiz stated Tuesday that he reported late to summer camp due to a positive test result for COVID-19, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ruiz explained that he experienced a three-day fever, weight loss and other symptoms due to the illness. The backstop has since recovered and, after spending time at the team's alternate training site, was summoned to the big club Saturday to fill in for the injured Will Smith (neck). He homered in his first big-league at-bat Sunday.