Ruiz (undisclosed) is the only member of the Dodgers' player pool yet to report to camp, but he hit in an indoor cage Tuesday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.

The reason for Ruiz's absence from camp remains undisclosed, though he is one of a handful of Dodgers whom manager Dave Roberts indicated last week could return "sooner than later." Ruiz wasn't expected to break camp with the club even if he reported on time despite his presence on the 40-man roster.