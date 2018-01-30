Ruiz has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Ruiz earned himself an invitation to major-league spring training after being named the club's minor-league player of the year in 2017. The switch-hitting backstop, who is just 19 years old, excelled at Class-A last season, hitting .317/.372/.423 in 63 games with Low-A Great Lakes while posting an equally impressive .315/.344/.497 line in 38 games with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Ruiz, who is touted as one of the best catching prospects in the game, will likely spend most of 2018 between High-A and Double-A Tulsa