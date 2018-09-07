Ruiz went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and an RBI in Double-A Tulsa's 6-0 win Thursday over Northwest Arkansas in Game 2 of their Texas League semifinals series.

It's the fourth consecutive three-hit performance for Ruiz, who has elevated his Texas League slash line to .268/.328/.401 with the hot finish to the campaign. While Ruiz's .729 OPS doesn't jump off the page, the fact that he has been roughly a league-average hitter at just 20 years old while receiving high marks for his work behind the dish has him poised to open 2019 as one of baseball's top catching prospects.

