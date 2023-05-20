The Dodgers signed Giles to a minor-league contract Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
Giles held a showcase on May 11 for teams, and the Dodgers must have liked what they saw enough to give the right-hander a chance. Giles is not far removed from being one of the best closers in baseball, but he's missed significant time over the past few seasons due to a variety of arm injuries. Los Angeles will have to add Giles to the 40-man roster in order to have him join the club, but if he pitches well in the minors he could be an option for the Dodgers this summer.