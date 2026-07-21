Dodgers' Kendall George: Back in action after freak injury

George (knee) is slashing .333/.455/.407 with a 6:8 BB:K and four stolen bases in seven games since being reinstated from Double-A Tulsa's 7-day injured list July 4.

After sustaining an injury to his left patellar tendon May 25 while jumping out of the way to avoid Tulsa's bat-retrieving dog, George had been expected to be out through the All-Star break. The 21-year-old outfielder ended up recovering quicker than expected, however, as he was given the green light to rejoin Tulsa earlier this month after completing a five-game rehab assignment at Single-A Ontario. George has remained active on the basepaths since returning to action and has now gone 33-for-38 on stolen-base attempts for the season over his 55 games between Tulsa and Ontario.