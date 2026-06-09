Dodgers' Kendall George: Recovering from freak knee injury

George hasn't played for Double-A Tulsa since suffering an injury to his left patellar tendon in a May 25 game versus Northwest Arkansas, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after crossing home plate to score a run in the game, George sustained the injury while jumping out of the way to avoid Tulsa's bat dog, who ran on to the field to retrieve bat. Fortunately for George, an MRI revealed no ligament damage to his knee, and the Dodgers are optimistic that he'll avoid surgery. Even so, George still appears to be headed for an extended absence due to the knee injury, especially as a player heavily reliant on speed. Over 43 games with Tulsa this season, the 21-year-old outfielder has slashed .333/.417/.397 with 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts across 200 plate appearances.