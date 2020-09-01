Williams was sent from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers on Tuesday as part of the return for Ross Stripling, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

The initial return for Stripling was given as two players to be named later, though we didn't have to wait long for the first of those names. Williams is expected to join the Dodgers' player pool and report to the team's alternate training site later this week, though he's not close to making a big-league impact. The 2019 second-round pick has thrown just 16 professional innings, all at the rookie-ball level.