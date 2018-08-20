Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Activated ahead of Monday's game

Jansen (irregular heartbeat) was reinstated from the 10-day DL and will be available to pitch Monday against the Cardinals, Pedro Moura of The Athletic reports.

Jansen will continue to monitor his heart every day and added that there's a "90 percent chance" that he will require another surgical procedure this offseason, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. That said, Jansen is no longer on blood thinners and will not have any restrictions moving forward, which is something that he made abundantly clear during Monday's pre-game talk with reporters. He will return to his ninth-inning role where he's logged a 2.15 ERA and 61 strikeouts across 54.1 frames in 2018.