Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Allows two baserunners

Jansen allowed two hits and struck out one across a scoreless inning of work Saturday against the Giants.

Jansen has been a hot topic early in the season due to his decreased velocity. Saturday, he worked the 12th inning and allowed two baserunners, but did also get a strikeout. There has been wide-ranging speculation as to what has held back Jansen early on, but the Dodgers have expressed confidence that he will return to his old form.

