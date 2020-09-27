Jansen pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout in a non-save situation in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

Jansen hasn't notched a save since Sept. 15, but he has racked up six consecutive scoreless outings. He's allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out eight in that span. The 32-year-old closer ends the regular season with a 3.33 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 11 saves in 13 chances.