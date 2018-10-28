Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Available to pitch in Game 5

Jansen will be good to go for Game 5 of the World Series against the Red Sox on Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Jansen took the mound out of the bullpen in Game 3 and 4, and he'll once against be available for his club if needed. Manager Dave Roberts stated that Jansen will be ready to throw after Clayton Kershaw and that he'll get "the best part of their lineup."