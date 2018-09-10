Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Back with Dodgers
Jansen (heart) rejoined the Dodgers in Cincinnati on Monday as expected, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Jansen sat out the Dodgers' weekend series in Colorado on the recommendation of his cardiologist, as that was the location in which the symptoms of his irregular heartbeat first cropped up. The Dodgers have no more trips to Colorado on the schedule, so he should remain with the team for the rest of the season, though it's conceivable that the trip to Arizona from Sept. 24-26 could cause issues. The closer will eventually require surgery, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports, though that won't take place until the offseason.
