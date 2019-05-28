Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bags 15th save
Jansen picked up the save in the Dodgers' 9-5 victory over the Mets on Monday, giving up one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out three and walked none.
Jansen picked up his first five-out save since July 4 of last year, striking out three of the five batters he faced to record his 15th successfully converted opportunity of the season. He hasn't given up a run since a four-run blowup against the Padres on May 5, lowering his ERA to 3.52 and his WHIP to 0.96 to go along with a 32:5 K:BB over 23 innings.
