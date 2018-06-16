Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bags 16th save
Jansen got the save against the Giants on Friday, striking out one and allowing no baserunners over a clean ninth inning to preserve the Dodgers' 3-2 victory.
Jansen had two blown saves in the early going this season, but he has now been successful in all his opportunities since April 17, a stretch that has seen him convert 13 in a row. That streak has lowered his ERA to 2.56 and his WHIP to 0.95, and gives him a 32:8 K:BB in his 31.2 innings, so Jansen seems to have reestablished himself as one of the league's top-tier closer options.
