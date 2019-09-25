Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bags 31st save

Jansen picked up the save against the Padres on Tuesday, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a hit to close out the Dodgers' 6-3 victory. He struck out one and walked one.

Jansen had given up three earned over two innings in his previous two appearances coming into the contest, but he managed to bounce back with a scoreless effort in this one and lock down his 31st save of the season. That save total remains solid for a fantasy closer, but it's still been an erratic season on the whole for Jansen, who has blown eight opportunities and posted a 3.84 ERA over 61 innings that far exceeds his career mark of 2.37.