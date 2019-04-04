Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bags third save
Jansen picked up the save against the Giants on Wednesday, firing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner and logging one strikeout to nail down a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers.
It's been business as usual for the dominant righty at the outset of 2019, as Jansen has now converted all three of his save opportunities, while allowing just one hit and one walk across his four innings of work. He remains one of the most reliable closers in baseball and is a good bet to top the 35 save mark this year, as he has in each of the last five seasons.
