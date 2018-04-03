Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blown save Monday night
Jansen gave up a three-run homer to Chris Owings on Monday night to blow a three-run lead in the ninth inning.
After getting clocked at 88-89 mph Friday, Jansen's velocity was up to 91-92 mph, which is still a little below his average velocity last year. Making matters worse, there were photos of him rubbing his shoulder in the dugout after his inning of work.
