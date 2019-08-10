Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows fifth save

Jansen was charged with a blown save after surrendering two runs on three hits while striking out two against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

After allowing a leadoff single to Nick Ahmed in the ninth, Jansen blew a 2-0 lead by serving up a two-run homer to Carson Kelly. It was Jansen's fifth blown save of the season and his first home run allowed since Kelly homered against him on July 3. The 31-year-old has pitched to the tune of a 3.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 60:11 K:BB over 44 appearances this season while posting 26 saves.