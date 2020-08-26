Jansen allowed a solo home run in one inning Tuesday to blow the save against San Francisco. He didn't allow any additional baserunners and struck out two.

Jansen entered the game having successfully converted each of his seven save opportunities this season, but Brandon Belt ended that streak when he launched a solo shot with one out in the bottom of the ninth. Jansen recovered to strike out the next two batters, but the Giants ultimately walked off with the win in 11 frames. Despite the letdown, Jansen remains one of the more secure closers in the game and has posted strong numbers this season, including a 1.42 ERA and 16:4 K:BB over 12.2 innings.