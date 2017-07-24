Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows save for first time in 2017

Jansen gave up three runs on three hits over 1.1 innings Sunday against Atlanta, failing to convert a save for the first time in 25 attempts this season.

The Dodger closer allowed two Braves to get on base before falling victim to a three-run homer off the bat of Matt Adams that sent the game into extras. The fact that this was Jansen's first blown save of the year just goes to show how dominant he's been all season. Even after Sunday's blowup, the 29-year-old still owns a sparkling 1.49 ERA with an unreal 62:2 K:BB over 42.1 innings.