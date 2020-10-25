Jansen was charged with the blown save and the loss in Game 4 of the World Series against the Rays on Saturday after recording two outs during the ninth inning and giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.

The veteran right-hander retired two of the first three batters he faced, but a two-out walk to Randy Arozarena put the winning run on base. Brett Phillips' subsequent RBI single was botched in the outfield by Chris Taylor, and catcher Will Smith missed the relay throw with Arozarena dead to rights at home plate, allowing the game-winning run to score. It was a circus finish to a back-and-forth affair, and Jansen has now allowed three runs (two earned) in 1.2 innings over his two appearances in the World Series. The Dodgers seem likely to test their options for any save chances across the final two or three games of the series.