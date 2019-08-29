Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows save in win

Jansen (4-3) gave up one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one to record the win against the Padres on Wednesday.

Jansen entered the ninth inning with a one-run lead and quickly gave up a leadoff double before throwing a wild pitch that allowed the tying run to score. The Dodgers scored two runs in the 10th inning to get Jansen the win. The 31-year-old has a 4.50 ERA with a 1.38 WHIP and three blown saves in his last eight appearances.