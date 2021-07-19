Jansen couldn't convert a save opportunity Sunday against Colorado. He gave up one run on two hits over one inning.

The veteran closer's first chance for a save in the second half of the season didn't go well, as Jansen yielded a double and a single to allow the tying run to cross the plate. The blown save was just his third of the campaign in 24 chances. Despite Sunday's disappointing outcome, Jansen is enjoying a resurgent season overall with a 1.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 41:22 K:BB across 37.1 innings.