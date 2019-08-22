Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows save Wednesday

Jansen blew the save against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, giving up one earned run on one hit in one inning as the Dodgers eventually came back to win 2-1 in 10 innings. He struck out one and walked none.

Tasked with protecting a 1-0 lead, Jansen was hit with his sixth blown save of the season after serving up a game-tying solo shot to Rowdy Tevez in the ninth inning. It continues to be an uncharacteristically erratic campaign for the right-hander, as he's now sporting a 3.70 ERA over 48.2 innings that would easily be the highest mark of his career if it remains in that area.