Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows second save
Jansen (2-1) was hit with the loss and a blown save against the Padres on Sunday, recording two outs in the ninth inning while giving up four hits and four earned runs in the Dodgers' 8-5 defeat. He struck out one and walked none.
It was an outing to forget for the right-hander, as he relinquished a 5-4 lead in the ninth inning after loading the bases and serving up a walk-off grand slam to Hunter Renfroe to saddle him with his second blown save in 14 chances. The rough performance bloated the 31-year-old's ERA from 2.70 to 4.67 through 17.1 innings.
