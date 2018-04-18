Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows second save
Jansen blew his second save of the season Tuesday, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two over an inning in an eventual win over the Padres.
Just when it looked like the dominant closer had moved on from his early struggles, he turned in another poor performance. Jansen got the velocity on his cutter back up to the 92-93 mph range in his last outing, but the pitch Eric Hosmer smacked over the fence registered at just 89 mph, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. The 30-year-old has now blown two saves in four chances after converting 41 of 42 save opportunities last season. There is obvious cause for concern, but there are no reports of an injury, and the closer stated that he "will find it." Jansen's impressive track record should afford him a long leash as the team's ninth-inning man, so he should remain a strong source of saves even if his ERA and velocity aren't close to his career norms.
