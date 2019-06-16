Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows third save
Jansen (2-2) took the loss and blew his third save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs, giving up two runs on one hit in the ninth inning while striking out two.
After hitting Kris Bryant with his first pitch, Jansen then threw a 2-0 cutter to Anthony Rizzo that wound up in the right-field bleachers. The Dodgers closer had converted eight straight save chances prior to Saturday and hadn't allowed a run in over a month, so chalk this one up to just one of those nights. Jansen still boasts a 3.45 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 42:5 K:BB through 28.2 innings on the year.
