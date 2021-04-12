Jansen earned his second save of the season in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Nationals, as he recorded two strikeouts in an easy 1-2-3 frame.

Jansen was able to notch his second save of the season, and his first since April 3, as he returned to dominant form while only needing eight pitches to get through the inning. Jansen was involved in a blown save earlier in the week and then was passed up for a save opportunity in favor of Corey Knebel on Friday which may have had fantasy managers shaking in their boots. He reassured his closer status Sunday and appeared to turn back the clock a bit while touching 94 MPH with his cutter and reaching 95 MPH with his sinker. The Dodgers have a day off Monday which means Jansen should be available if needed when the team returns Tuesday in a home series against the Rockies.