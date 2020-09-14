Jansen tossed a perfect inning in a non-save situation against Houston on Sunday, striking out one batter.
Per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, manager Dave Roberts was set on using Jansen "no matter what" after the closer imploded in a blown save Saturday. The intent, clearly, was to allow Jansen a chance to get back on the right track quickly, and he did just that with Sunday's easy outing. The veteran has successfully converted 10-of-12 save chances this season while registering a 12.1 K/9, which would be his highest mark since 2017.