Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bounces back with scoreless ninth
Jansen walked one and struck out one without allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his 25th save Monday against Minnesota.
Jansen rebounded well one day after suffering his first blown save of the season in a game his team still went on to win. His 25 saves are good for second in the NL behind Colorado's Greg Holland (31).
