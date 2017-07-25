Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bounces back with scoreless ninth

Jansen walked one and struck out one without allowing a hit in a scoreless ninth inning to nail down his 25th save Monday against Minnesota.

Jansen rebounded well one day after suffering his first blown save of the season in a game his team still went on to win. His 25 saves are good for second in the NL behind Colorado's Greg Holland (31).

