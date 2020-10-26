Manager Dave Roberts said prior to the Dodgers' 4-2 win over the Rays in Game 5 of the World Series that he was uncertain of Jansen's role, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Jansen's blown save in Game 4 on Saturday wasn't a total implosion, but it nonetheless continued a trend of underwhelming postseason appearances for the 33-year-old. With that in mind, Roberts' decision to bypass Jansen for a save chance Sunday came as little surprise, with Blake Treinen stepping in and working around a leadoff single to deliver a scoreless ninth inning. The diminished velocity and elevated flyball rate Jansen has experienced during the playoffs could make Roberts reluctant to turn to him in higher-leverage spots for the remainder of the World Series.