Jansen allowed one run (none earned) on three walks across one inning to blow the save Wednesday against the Cubs.

Jansen entered the game in the 10th inning with a one-run lead. Though he had to deal with the runner starting at second base, Jansen didn't help himself by walking the leadoff hitter and then throwing a wild pitch. The rest of his line looks worse than reality, as the other two walks were intentional. Even so, Jansen has struggled with his control this season, as he now has 13 walks across 13.1 innings of work.