Jansen (0-1) suffered his first loss of the season Monday against the Reds after serving up a two-run homer in the 10th inning. He also walked and struck out a batter in the outing.

Jansen entered the game to begin the 10th and was unable to keep the Reds off the scoreboard. He surrendered a two-run homer to Jesse Winker on the second pitch of the inning and the Dodgers were unable to mount a comeback in the bottom half of the frame. The 33-year-old now owns a 2.61 ERA over 10.1 innings on the year and may not be available to pitch for a day or two after needing 24 pitches to get three outs in Monday's extra-innings loss.