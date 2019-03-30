Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Clean ninth in non-save situation
Jansen struck out one in a perfect ninth inning during Friday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Diamondbacks.
With the score tied 4-4 and a save situation off the table at home, Jansen worked the top of the ninth and rang up Alex Avila for his first strikeout of the season. The right-hander looked healthy this spring and, assuming his heart issues are behind him, Jansen should once again be one of the top closers in baseball.
