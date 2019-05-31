Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects 16th save

Jansen picked up the save in a victory over the Mets on Thursday, getting the last four outs of the game (two by strikeout) and allowing only one baserunner on a controversial hit-by-pitch call.

Jansen was called upon to protect a one-run lead with a runner on base and two outs in the eighth inning and promptly struck out pinch hitter Dominic Smith to end the threat. After the Dodgers added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning, Jansen retired three of the final four batters to close out the game in spite of the questionable hit-by-pitch call that put the tying run on base. After a string of April appearances in which Jansen gave up an earned run in five of seven appearances, he has now held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 10 outings to lower his season ERA to 3.33. He ranks second in the National League with 16 saves.