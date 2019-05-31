Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects 16th save
Jansen picked up the save in a victory over the Mets on Thursday, getting the last four outs of the game (two by strikeout) and allowing only one baserunner on a controversial hit-by-pitch call.
Jansen was called upon to protect a one-run lead with a runner on base and two outs in the eighth inning and promptly struck out pinch hitter Dominic Smith to end the threat. After the Dodgers added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning, Jansen retired three of the final four batters to close out the game in spite of the questionable hit-by-pitch call that put the tying run on base. After a string of April appearances in which Jansen gave up an earned run in five of seven appearances, he has now held opponents scoreless in nine of his last 10 outings to lower his season ERA to 3.33. He ranks second in the National League with 16 saves.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...
-
Prospects Report: Stash Reyes
Jon Duplantier and Alex Reyes are looking like rotation options. Could Yordan Alvarez and Kyle...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
Chris Towers names five hot starts you can trust from the season's first two months, and five...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
How quickly is a red-hot Rafael Devers moving up the rankings? Scott White reveals in his latest...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings discusses Derek Dietrich's big night and other Tuesday happenings.