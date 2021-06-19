Jansen pitched a perfect inning to notch the save in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
The veteran closer didn't fan any batters in the outing, but he threw 10 of 13 pitches for strikes and had little trouble setting down all three hitters he faced. Since blowing a save due to an unearned run against the Cubs on May 5, Jansen has held opponents scoreless in 15 of 16 appearances and has gone a perfect 12-for-12 in save opportunities. His overall 1.57 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and .101 BAA on the season leave little doubt that Jansen remains one of the game's elite closers.