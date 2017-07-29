Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects 27th save Saturday

Jansen allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning to earn his 27th save Saturday against the Giants.

Jansen was protecting a one-run lead and although he allowed three base runners, a double play and a strikeout helped him exit the contest unscathed. Despite his struggles in this game, he'll continue to be an elite closer option, based upon his 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast