Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects 27th save Saturday
Jansen allowed no runs on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning to earn his 27th save Saturday against the Giants.
Jansen was protecting a one-run lead and although he allowed three base runners, a double play and a strikeout helped him exit the contest unscathed. Despite his struggles in this game, he'll continue to be an elite closer option, based upon his 1.36 ERA and 0.69 WHIP.
More News
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Notches 26th save Friday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Bounces back with scoreless ninth•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Blows save for first time in 2017•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Racks up 24th save Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts four-out save Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Hampered by illness•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...