Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Collects save vs. Phillies

Jansen allowed one run on one hit while fanning two in the ninth inning as he came away with the save Monday against Philadelphia.

Jansen surrendered a solo home run to Maikel Franco to cut the lead to one, but Jansen would manage to slam the door for his 29th save on the year. Despite allowing a run to cross, Jansen continues to serve as one of the more dominant closers in baseball, as he's posted a 2.42 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 52 strikeouts over 48.1 innings in 2018.