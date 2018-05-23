Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Coming on strong

Jansen gave up a hit and struck out a batter over a scoreless inning en route to his ninth save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Jansen's early-season struggles appear to be in the rear-view mirror, as the closer has looked like his former self with a 0.82 ERA and six saves in the month of May. The 30-year-old's 3.3 K/BB ratio is still the worst since his rookie campaign, but that number should continue to rise so long as he continues to dominate the way he has recently.