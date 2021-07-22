Jansen (1-3) earned the loss and blown save in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Giants, allowing three runs on three hits, two walks and a strikeout in one third of an inning.

Jansen entered in the ninth to protect a 2-1 lead and immediately surrendered a single and two-run home run to blow that before allowing three more runners to reach base while recording just one out. This was far and away Jansen's worst outing of the year as the three runs allowed increased his season total by 50 percent and bloated his ERA from 1.45 to 2.15.