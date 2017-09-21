Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts four-out save

Jansen allowed one hit and struck out one batter over 1.1 scoreless innings against the Phillies on Thursday en route to his 39th save of the season.

Jansen put the tying run on base in the ninth, but that runner was quickly erased as part of a double play, and Jansen then got Nick Williams on a weak grounder to help the Dodgers avoid a series sweep. The right-hander ranks third in baseball in saves with 39 (second in NL) and has a case to be the first closer off the board in 2018 drafts.