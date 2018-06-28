Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Converts tidy four-out save
Jansen allowed a hit but converted a scoreless four-out save Wednesday against the Cubs.
The save was his 21st in 23 chances and pushed his ERA down to 2.37. It's just the fourth appearance of four outs or more for Jansen in 2018, three of which have been for saves. Even better for Jansen's owners, he only required 13 pitches to convert the save, so he should be available for Thursday's finale against the Cubs if necessary.
