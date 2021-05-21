Manager Dave Roberts said Jansen may not be available Friday and Saturday in San Francisco after pitching in three of the past four games, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 33-year-old covered 3.1 innings on 46 pitches while picking up three saves during the four-game set versus the Diamondbacks this week, so Roberts wants to give his veteran closer a bit of a breather. Jansen shouldn't be expected to pitch Friday against the Giants, while his status for Saturday figures to be more up in the air. Blake Treinen has one save, 11 holds and a 2.00 ERA across 18 innings this season and is the likely candidate to cover the ninth inning in the meantime for Los Angeles.