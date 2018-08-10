Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Could miss a month

Jansen (chest) is expected be sidelined for a month as he receives treatment for an irregular heartbeart, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Jansen returned to Los Angeles on Thursday to undergo further testing and is now looking at a return in early or mid-September. It's obviously a worrying situation, but Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports Jansen's condition is still considered "very manageable." Scott Alexander will likely serve as the Dodgers' closer in the meantime.