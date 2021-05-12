Jansen picked up the save against the Mariners on Tuesday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning and collecting two strikeouts.

Jansen made quick work of Seattle while protecting a two-run lead, needing 14 pitches to set down the side in order. The veteran closer has struggled with his control at times this season, walking 14 batters over 15.1 innings. However, he has converted six of eight save opportunities and pitched to a 1.76 ERA while once again averaging over a strikeout per inning. His velocity has hovered around 93 mph, up a few ticks from his marks over the previous three campaigns.