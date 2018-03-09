Dodgers' Kenley Jansen: Dealing with tight hamstring

Jansen was scratched from Friday's scheduled appearance due to hamstring tightness. He is expected to take the mound for a minor-league game Monday, Andy McCullough of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Jansen was tabbed to pitch an inning during Friday's contest following a bout with a nasty illness that worked its way through the Dodger's clubhouse, but now it's evident that the right-hander failed to appear because of a tweaked hamstring that he suffered during warmups. On a positive note, the team didn't believe it was serious enough to warrant an MRI. If all goes well during Monday's outing, expect him back on the mound in a Cactus League contest by the end of next week.