Jansen struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning against the Giants on Sunday.

Manager Dave Roberts had Jansen get some work in late with the Dodgers losing 3-1 after his closer did not pitch in any of the team's first three games. Jansen's first cutter was clocked at just 88.6 mph, but he quickly dialed it up to 90-91 mph. The save chances will come and Jansen would have to squander several of those in a row to lose the job.