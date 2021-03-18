Jansen has thrown five scoreless innings this spring, allowing two hit and no walks while striking out nine.

The veteran closer faded during the playoffs last season and watched Julio Urias record the save in the clinching game of the World Series. However, the Dodgers appear committed to allowing Jansen to reprise his role as the team's closer this season, and the right-hander has justified the organization's confidence in him with a shutdown spring. Jansen ranked in the 90th percentile or higher in a variety of Statcast metrics last season, including xERA, xBA, xSLG, exit velocity and hard-hit rate, so he could be a value for fantasy managers who draft him with the belief that he still has something left in the tank.